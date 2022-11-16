Without any shadow of a doubt Men and women is one of the most loved and followed programs in the world of Italian television. According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, after Federica Aversano, another tronista would be ready to abandon the throne. Let’s find out together who it is in detail.

Great twists to Men and women. After the exit of Alessandro and Ida and the abandonment of the throne by Federica Aversano, now ending up at the center of gossip and another competitor of the program conducted by Maria De Filippi.

We are talking about Frederick Dainese. The famous tronista, who seems to have no esteem from Maria De Filippi and Gianni Esperti, would be ready to abandon the format broadcast on Canale 5. On the other hand, over the last period, the boy has received numerous criticisms by viewers due to its unstable path, with particular reference to the suitor monica. She the latter chose to leave after accusing the tronista of having deceived her.

Subsequently Federico expressed his interest in Naomi Sales which he seemed to be very attracted to. However, according to some previews of the program conducted by Maria De Filippi, a report. The latter concerns precisely Noemi who would have been plucked to exchange effusions with another boy outside the format.

For this reason, Federico decided to interrupt the acquaintance and now he would be left without suitors. Furthermore, in the study of Men and women still no girl would come to meet him. In light of this it seems that the tronista is getting closer to the end of her journey, just as it was for Federica Aversano.