A new twist showed up in the studio Men and women. Her protagonist is the beautiful Ida Platano who, due to her behavior, would have lost yet another suitor. What happened?

Ida the tronista of Men and Women

Let's find out who, among many suitors of the beautiful hair-stylist from Brescia would have decided to throw in the towel because of a big one disappointment.

Men and Women: Mario's return

One of the best-known characters related to the Throne of Ida Platano is Mario Custodian. It's about suitor who managed to capture the attention of the beautiful hairdresser from the first minute. Her charm and manners are not questionable, which is why Ida decided to meet him on multiple occasions.

After a few weeks, however, things between the two have definitely changed since they were different reports about Mario arrived in the studio of the afternoon talk show. Many have stated that Mario also listens to other women and he would even go to some of them dance.

Mario from Men and Women

Mario tried to lighten up, but then had to admit the truth when one of the women in question decided to contact Ida. It goes without saying how the tronista has it kicked from the program. This was until a few hours ago, when the man returned to the studio to ask Excuse me and get one from her second chance.

Another suitor of Ida withdraws from the courtship

Many have appreciated the Mario's return, as the man decided to make public amends by assuming all the responsibilities of the case. Ida then decided to give him a new one chanceeven if this time he won't accept any kind of mistake.

What wasn't there, however, was a pretender of the woman who for most people in the studio would be much more sincere than Mario. We are referring to Sergioanother great interest of tronista. On several occasions, Platano's suitor had declared how he would leave if Mario returned to the broadcast.

Sergio of Men and Women

Needless to say, this went away when Mario entered the studio, describing it all as “a nightmare experience”. Tina, Gianni and many of the audience of Men and women they do not believe in the good intentions of the prodigal son and have told Ida how he is one I err make someone like Sergio escape. What will happen now? There is no shortage of people on social media comments of users, according to whom, due to her choices, Ida will remain alone.