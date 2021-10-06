A Men and Women the tronista Andrea Nicole continues to know his suitors, even if there is no lack of doubts. After the confrontation with Ciprian, Alessandro was also put “under accusation”: is he just looking for visibility? Meanwhile, Armando continues his courtship of Jessica, infuriating Marika!

TO Men and women continue the external of Andrea Nicole with his suitors. Surprisingly, the tronista decided not to go out with Ciprian because her statements from the last episode, in which the boy had expressed some perplexities, had not fully convinced her. Andrea Nicole, therefore, went out first with Alexander and then with Gabrio.

Alexander he also talked about this acquaintance with his family, who accepted without problems Andrea Nicole, but he was accused by the tronista for an old interview released in 2018. The suitor, in fact, had declared that he wanted to grow on social networks: a statement that raised an alarm bell in the tronista. Alexander really sincere?

Everything is going smoothly even with Gabrio: once again between him and Andrea Nicole there was a very tender and full of emotions outside.

Men and Women: Armando courts Jessica

As for the throne over there was a heated one discussion which involved Armando. The knight of the throne over, in fact, has chosen to send a red rose to Jessica, one of the new ladies of the female parterre, starting a close courtship towards her. “You’re done with me!”, He said peremptorily Marika, with whom Armando had started dating.

Gianni took the opportunity to attack again Armando, accusing him of disrespecting Marika with this new one courtship towards Jessica.

After having closed the acquaintance with Pierluigi, Gem danced with Maximum, a young gentleman from the parterre. “He is a handsome gentleman, he has beautiful eyes!”, Gemma immediately said, showing interest in learning more with him. “Get the facts straight,” Tina thundered, advising Massimo to distance himself immediately.