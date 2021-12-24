The former tronist Andrea Nicole tells, three weeks after the exit from the program of Maria De Filippi, Men and Women, his relationship with Ciprian, the twenty-nine year old of Romanian origins who was chosen by the tronista. How does it go between the two? What will the girl have revealed?

A few weeks ago Andrea Nicole concluded his path a Men and women, the choice between Alessandro and Ciprian relapsed on twenty-nine of Romanian origin Ciprian Aftim. But how are things going between the two? The former tronista, on social media, answered the questions and the curiosity of the followers, what will he have revealed?

Men and Women, Andrea Nicole and Ciprian: how is it going?

Read also: Men and women, Andrea Nicole in tears: “I’m afraid”

A little bit more than three weeks ago, Andrea Nicole, concluded his path In the dating show from Maria De Filippi, but how do things go between the two? The former tronista revealed that Ciprian far exceeded his expectations:

“Ciprian, day after day, is exceeding any expectations I had made”

Andrea Nicole he also talked about the events that took place during his path. As we well remember, the two have aroused different controversy because of choice: Andrea Nicole And Ciprian entered the studio, after spending the night together, and revealed that they had chosen each other, thus evading the rules of program. But what will he have learned from this story? Would he do what he did or retrace his steps?

There lass revealed that he had learned his lesson, but at the same time he would do everything he did again, he would change nothing of his path, also because it has beautiful ones memories of his experience In the dating show by Maria De Filippi. He then told of his beautiful relationship with Roberta Giusti, the other one tronista of the program.

Some user he went further, venturing a few questions about Ciprian, asking her what she thinks of everyone they have defined Ciprian a false, the girl replied:

“In general, I believe that for many it is always easier to criticize than to really understand what is in front of you. To understand, there must be the will to do it and the faculties to put it into practice. Peace “

It might interest you: Men and Women: when will we see the choice of Andrea Nicole Conte?

What do you think of the path of Andrea Nicole? Are you happy with your choice? Think that Ciprian is it true with her and that this story is lasting?