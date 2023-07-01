These are the words of the former suitor: “He wanted to choose me”

Nicole Santinelli’s was undoubtedly one of the most discussed thrones in the history of Men and women. The former tronista has decided to leave the program together with the suitor Carlo, but their attendance outside the program ended a few weeks after the choice. In these last days Andrew Foriglio, osteopath and former suitor of Nicole, has made some important revelations about the former tronista. Let’s find out together what her words were.

Andrea Foriglio was interviewed by the weekly ‘Mio’. Here the former suitor of Men and women retraced his experience in the program making important revelations about Nicole Santinelli. In detail, Andrea tried to justify Nicole’s choice with these words:

She got conditioned. She wanted to choose me, but she chose Carlo because she was influenced by people, friends, family. She got carried away by the judgment of others. What went wrong between us? We are both proud and our character made us clash. We didn’t take that point of view. But I am convinced that up until the end she was undecided. If she had chosen me, she would have had less support.

And, continuing, Andrew Foriglio he then added:

Our couple would have been more criticized than the one with Carlo. They said we already knew each other, that there was an agreement. So a possible choice would have confirmed that rumor. It was not an instinctive choice, but a thought out, reasoned one.

The former suitor later revealed if he tried looking for Nicole after the end of dating Charles Mancini. These were his words about it:

I won’t look for Nicole. When she left Carlo, she made the announcement naming me too. This thing seemed unusual to me. But I have a strong character, I’ve never been anyone’s second choice and I won’t be now.

As for Roberta Di Padua, however, Andrea Foriglio said: