These are the words of the former suitor: “That’s if I would go out with Roberta”

A few days ago Nicole Santinelli’s choice was aired on Canale 5. The tronista has decided to leave the program with the suitor Carlo, thus interrupting her path with Andrew Foriglio. Interviewed by the portal ‘Lollo Magazine’, the former suitor of Men and women he commented on Nicole’s choice and also made some revelations about Roberta Di Padua. Let’s find out together what her words were.

Andrea Foriglio has returned to talk about the choice of Nicole Santinelli in an interview given to ‘Lollo Magazine’. In detail, the former suitor expressed his thoughts by revealing what he would not have gone while dating the former tronista. In this regard, these were his words:

Let’s say I’ve had some better moments in my life, but I’m always used to getting up quickly, so I’ll do this again. It still hurts because it was something unexpected. Until the end I didn’t expect such an epilogue, I’m honest. What went wrong between us? In my opinion, having the characters too similar from some points of view could have penalized.

But that’s not all. The former suitor of Men and women he then made some revelations about Roberta Di Padua. In detail, Andrea Foriglio revealed if he would ever go out with the lady of the female parterre. These were his words about it:

Right now I’m metabolizing a bit of everything that’s happened, all these 4 months of travelling. But I can tell you that my philosophy of life in general is: never say never.

And, regarding the proposal to get on the throne in September, Andrea Foriglio declared: