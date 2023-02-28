Men and Women, You’ve Got Mail and Friends: when Maria De Filippi’s programs are back on the air

When are Men and Women and Friends back on the air? Maria De Filippi’s programs are not broadcast on Canale 5 these days as a sign of mourning and closeness to the presenter for the death of her husband, the great Maurizio Costanzo. That’s why since last Friday we haven’t seen any more programs on TV like Amici or You’ve Got Mail, much loved by the public.

On the other hand, a break after such news was inevitable and respectful. Yesterday, February 27, there was the funeral of the great journalist. The episodes of programs such as Amici or Men and Women have already been recorded, but Mediaset has rightly decided in recent days to suspend broadcasting, even in the days following the funeral.

Throughout this week Maria De Filippi’s programs will not be broadcast: stop in particular until Friday 3 March for Friends and Men and Women. Maria De Filippi’s shows should resume normal TV programming from 6 March. “Ciao Maurizio, you will always be in our hearts”, Pier Silvio Berlusconi’s message of closeness, to demonstrate all the affection and gratitude of Mediaset towards a teacher and an innovator of TV.

Instead of Men and Women and Friends of Maria De Filippi, reruns of Buongiorno mamma, some TV movies and other episodes of soaps such as Terra Amara will be broadcast. Therefore, all Maria De Filippi’s programs will not be aired at least until Friday, starting with Amici and Men and Women, which occupy the afternoon slot on Canale 5, from 2.45 pm to 4.20 pm. In short, maximum sensitivity and correct management of an unpredictable moment is required, for which one navigates by sight.

You’ve Got Mail

We still don’t know if the episode of You’ve Got Mail on Saturday 4 March will be broadcast regularly or will be replaced with something else, as happened last Saturday, when Canale 5 proposed The Three Tenors in prime time. Certainly the public’s affection for Costanzo is very high, as demonstrated by the ratings recorded by the live coverage of his funeral.