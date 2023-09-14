Manuela Carriero is the new tronista of “Men and women“. Viewers of the program hosted by Maria De Filippi were able to get to know the new competitor better on 13 September 2023. However, it was one of her many suitors who attracted the attention of the web. Let’s find out all the details together.

On September 13, 2023, a Men and womenhas landed Manuela Carriero, the new host of Maria De Filippi’s dating show. The girl is not an unknown face in the world of television. She in fact she participated in Temptation Islandthe format hosted by Filippo Biscigliaand is the ex-girlfriend of Luciano Punzo who participated in the Big Brother.

Now single for a year, Manuela has decided to get back into life game. TO Men and women, the girl declared that she wanted to find the love of her life. Among many suitors who showed up on the September 13, 2023 episode, one caught the attention more than all the others. We are talking about Angelo Famao, originally from Sicily but who sings in Neapolitan. Will the famous singer be able to steal Manuela’s heart? We just have to find out!

Manuela Carriera: the story of the new tronista of Men and Women

Manuela Carriero has one history particularly complex and touching behind it. Therefore, he remained orphan of his father when he was very young. In light of this, he began to work hard to maintain all of his familyhaving younger brothers and of the latter he obtained custody.

As she herself stated, Manuela came to the program hosted by Maria De Filippi with the hope of finally finding theLove of his life. In the meantime, it seems that the girl has already received theapproval of the Italian public.