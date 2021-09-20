First external for the tronists of Men and Women Matteo and Joele, with the suitor Maria who immediately distinguished herself for a very exuberant character. Among the knights of the Over throne, however, Filiberto returned who did not spare new criticisms against Tina: “She is rude”, he reiterated.

TO Men and women it is time for external firsts for the new tronists. Matteo, who confessed to having problems opening his heart, met a young Neapolitan girl, Maria, with whom he lived a very particular external: between the two, in fact, there was no lack of jokes and digs, in a “game of courtship”, as Gianni Speri defined it.

Once seated in the center of the studio, however, Maria he changed his attitude, showing himself a lot swagger and self-confident, so much so that she received numerous attacks from other suitors: “It seems built to me, it’s anything but simple”, “It is trivial“, These are the comments of his rivals. However, Maria continued with her way of doing things, stating that: “These words do not touch me”.

Men and Women: Joele’s first exterior

Also Joele did his first outdoor with Valentina. Despite the Venetian boy having confessed that he had spent a pleasant half hour, the production denied him: it seems, in fact, that Joele asked to finish the external one in advance for lack of arguments with his suitor.

In reality, however, the tronista explained that the excessive embarrassment felt in those moments was simply due to the presence of the cameras, which would have blocked Joele from being completely at ease with the girl. For the moment, therefore, the attendance seems to continue!

Men and Women: the return of Filiberto

In the male parterre of the Throne Over And got back also Filiberto, one of those who showed up to woo Isabella. During his presentation, Filiberto had a very heated confrontation with Tina, who had interrupted him because in the opinion of the columnist the speech was going too long.

Despite having left the studio now Filiberto is back ready to get involved a Men and women, not sparing new criticisms to Tina Cipollari, whom he once again defined as “rude”.

In Throne Over there is also a new frequentation in progress, the one between Stefano and Angela, on which Gianni and Tina immediately raised doubts: the enthusiasm of the “couple” after only one evening outing, in fact, appeared excessive. How will it end?