The reaction of the former suitor after the confrontation between Federico and Carola was not long in coming

In the episode of Men and women aired on Thursday 21 September, the confrontation between Federico Nicotera and Carola Carpanelli did not go unnoticed. The two former protagonists of the program explained the reasons for the end of their relationship and became the protagonists of a harsh clash which did not go unnoticed by the faithful viewers of the programme. After the end of the episode, the reaction did not take long to arrive Alice Bariscianithe non-choice of Federico Nicotera.

Over the last few hours Alice Barisciani has attracted the attention of the pages of the main crime newspapers. The reason? The former suitor of Federico Nicotera would have reacted to the clash the former tronista and Carola had in the episode of Men and women aired Thursday 21 September.

Alice has in fact shared some Instagram Stories that have certainly not gone unnoticed. In detail, the former suitor wrote a sentence that many saw as a comment on what happened between Federico and Carola. These were the words that Alice shared on her Instagram page:

Just sit back and observe, most things don’t even deserve a reaction.

At the moment we don’t know if the phrase that Alice Barisciani shared on social media is actually a reference when it happened between Federico and Carola. The former suitor never exposed herself after the end of dating the former tronista and always preferred to remain silent.

We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if Alice Barisciani will break the silence and expose herself regarding the harsh clash of which Federico Nicotera and Carola Carpanelli they became protagonists. According to what was shared on social media, it seems that the former suitor has no intention of wasting time talking about Federico and Carola, therefore preferring to go her way.