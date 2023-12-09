These are the words of the knight: “I came back because…”

In these last days Alessandro Vicinanza he is one of the most talked about characters on the pages of the main crime newspapers. The news of his return to Men and women is occupying the center of gossip and, in an interview given to ‘Uomini e Donne Magazine’, the knight revealed the real reason why he decided to return to Maria De Filippi’s program.

Alessandro Vicinanza gave an interview to ‘Uomini e Donne Magazine’. Here the knight, as well as talking about the end of the love story with Ida Platano, revealed why he decided to call it a day. In this regard, these were her words:

I resumed life as a “golden” bachelor. I went back to doing a lot of sport, I had lost my rhythm a bit: for example I went back to playing tennis, I hadn’t touched a racket for a year and a half. I wouldn’t say that I go out more than usual, I have dinners and evenings with my old friends. I returned to Men and women because it’s exciting!

And, continuing with his revelationIda Platano’s ex-boyfriend then added:

It’s a program that gives you the chance to meet people, go out with them and really get involved… in short, Men and Women is Men and women! Then I admit that I suffer a little from loneliness. I don’t like being alone. the truth is, I have a beautiful family, many friends, I have a social life, but not having a partner I still feel alone… I feel this absence very strongly.

Afterwards, Alessandro Vicinanza revealed what characteristics his ideal woman should have: