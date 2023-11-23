These are the words of the former knight of Men and Women: “What he didn’t say”

The return of Ida Platano to is causing a lot of talk these days Men and women in the guise of tronista. The news caused quite a stir and left everyone present in the studio stunned, especially the historic commentators Gianni Sperti and Tina Cipollari. How he got it Alessandro Vicinanza Ida’s choice to become the new tronista? Let’s find out together.

Alessandro Vicinanza commented on the new path which Ida Platano undertook a Men and women, as well as revealing the reason why the love story with the new tronista has come to an end. These were her words about it:

Our relationship went into crisis because I realized that I was no longer reciprocated. What do I feel like telling her? I just want to say ‘good luck’. I won’t go courting her and I won’t try to get her back. She doesn’t deserve me to do this. I’m her ex-boyfriend and that’s how I want to be remembered.

But it didn’t end here. Alessandro Vicinanza was disappointed that Ida did not deny the rumors of the alleged betrayal. In this regard, this is what was revealed by the former knight of Men and women:

I’m sorry for what he didn’t say! Because she herself has never denied those rumors, she knows very well that I have never betrayed her.

Later Alessandro also launched one dig to his ex-partner. These were his words:

He chose to become a television personality. She put her career before the feelings of a man who loved her.

Over the last few hours it has emerged that Alessandro has returned to the program in the guise of knight and, according to what was revealed, he did not return to woo Ida.