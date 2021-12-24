The former suitor Alessandro Verdolini after the disappointment caused by Andrea Nicole has decided to confess his desire to become a tronista, but on one condition: what will it be? Let’s find out in his interview

One of troniste most discussed in recent months has certainly been Andrea Nicole which, with his choice and its attitude during the journey a Men and women, has sparked not a few controversies not only among fans but also among insiders

Andrea Veroli disappointed by Andrea Nicole

As we remember Andrea Nicole has choice to leave the studio with Ciprian, choice (and methods) that have hurt and disappointed not a little Andrea Veroli victim of an unethical situation due to the tronista.

After a few weeks, Andrea Veroli he decided to talk of the continuous rumors that they would like it from Maria De Filippi as new tronista, a big leap for the former suitor who decided to answer the question to MondoTv24.

“I would accept the throne if it were offered to me and maybe it could be the right time”

important words that could kick-start his new role in the program.

Nicole had already chosen Ciprian

From the beginning Veroli says, the Nicole’s preference for Ciprian it was clear but the path seemed to have made the tronista change her mind, despite the thought of a Nicole already decided to choose the rival was always present

“Then those who looked from the outside pointed out to me that things did not seem at all as I did, they told me that it was noticed that Nicole was more taken by Ciprian. I put myself on the line, I put my feelings on the line and I told myself that if I wasn’t the, the choice would have to be she who told me, I wouldn’t have pulled back spontaneously “

What will Andrea Veroli decide to do at this point? Maria De Filippi will call him or is it just fake news?