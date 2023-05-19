These days there is a lot of talk about the end of the story between Luca Daffrè and Alessandra Somensi. The couple, who left together a week ago from the studies of Men and women, has already put an end to knowledge. The first to talk about it was Luca who, after a series of rumors about it, decided to break the silence and announce the end of the relationship with Alessandra.

These were the words with which Luca Daffrè has decided to communicate to his followers the end of the knowledge with Alessandra Somensi:

I waited for the situation to be definitive, but since news is already coming out (it can be seen that on the other side fairy tales are already being told to friends instead of talking to me, since I was waiting for a confrontation until yesterday) I prefer to give you explanations. We chose each other aware that we didn’t know each other 100% but were willing to discover each other and live off cameras.

And, continuing, the former tronista of Men and women he then added:

I tried to bring it into my world but with constant misunderstandings that didn’t allow us to live it serenely, it didn’t go as we hoped, in everyday life we ​​realized we were the sun and the moon.

Men and womenAlessandra Somensi comments on the end of the story with Luca Daffrè

Following the words that Luca Daffrè has released regarding the end of the knowledge with Alessandra just a week after the choice, the former suitor has decided to break the silence by expressing his thoughts on this situation.

These were his words about it: