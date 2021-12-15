What will happen in the new episode of Men and Women aired today, Wednesday 15 December 2021? Who will be the protagonists of Maria De Filippi’s dating show who will sit in the center of the studio of the peak program of the afternoon of Canale 5? The third episode of this week of the Queen Mary transmission seems to be dedicated to the choice of the tronista Andrea Nicole.

Men and women from Maria De Filippi is back on the air today, Wednesday 15 December 2021 with the third episode of the dating show broadcast in the afternoon of Mediaset, more precisely at 14.45 on Canale 5. According to the previews, it seems that today’s episode will be entirely dedicated to tronista Andrea Nicole and his choice. Who will be the suitor he will want next to him in everyday life outside the cameras?

Men and women: Andrea Nicole has clear ideas

The protagonist of the Classical throne of the program Queen Mary is struggling with the acquaintance of the two suitors Ciprian and Alessandro. The two have long been the only boys to court her, having the tronista decided to focus only on them. It is useless to hang out with so many kids without actually knowing any of them.

According to the previews, Andrea Nicole’s choice was as unexpected as it was discussed. Not for the chosen suitor, but for the way in which the choice was made and the presentation to the public of the choice made. The tronista, in fact, did not follow the usual modalities of the program, with the comparison with each of the suitors, but went directly to the studio hand in hand with Ciprian Aftim, her choice.

This way of doing things left the commentators speechless (at least initially), Tina Cipollari and Gianni Sperti, who had always supported and supported her, Maria De Filippi and his other suitor. Obviously, after an initial bewilderment, endless controversies rained down on the tronista and the suitor. The pundits accused them of non-transparency.

But what happened? Apparently the night before the recording Aftim would have presented himself at the door of Andrea Nicole’s house and there the two would have spent the night together. The editorial staff would have been unaware of what happened.

