Fourth weekly appointment with men and women. What will happen in the new episode of Maria De Filippi’s dating show? Which protagonists of the Classic Throne and the Over Throne will sit in the center of the studio today, Thursday 16 December 2021, starting at 14.45 on Canale 5? After the bad impression made yesterday by the tronista Andrea Nicole and his suitor Ciprian, heavily attacked for their choice, today it could touch the tronista Matteo Ranieri. First kiss for him with a suitor? Angela Paone and Antonio Stellacci announce their marriage.

Men and women by Maria De Filippi is back on the air today, Thursday 16 December 2021 starting at 14.45 on Canale 5. In the fourth weekly episode of the Mediaset dating show, the last two protagonists of the Classical throne, that is the tronista Matteo Ranieri, ex boyfriend of Sophie Codegoni, currently in the house of Big Brother Vip, and the tronista Roberta Ilaria Giusti, who has already announced that she is ready to make her choice. And there could also be space for some former protagonists of the Throne Over, namely Angela and Antonio.

Men and women: Matteo Ranieri and the attraction for Martina

But let’s go step by step. After the tensions and controversies aroused by the choice of the former tronista Andrea Nicole and her suitor Ciprian, his chosen one, to show up in the studio hand in hand, after spending the night together, thus breaking the rules of broadcasting the flagship network of the Biscione, today should therefore touch a Matteo Ranieri.

The handsome all-tattooed young man began his career in the Queen Mary recently and is starting to meet the girls who came down to meet him and woo him. Matteo’s adventure seems to have already taken a good acceleration. To attract the attention of Ranieri was the suitor Martina who, interviewed by Men and Women Magazine, had no hesitation in explaining that she too feels a deep physical attraction for the tronista. In short, things look promising.

In today’s episode, the two will confront each other in the studio and tell the sensations and emotions felt to the hostess of the broadcast, to the commentators and to the public.

As for the other tronista, Roberta Ilaria Giusti, we could see where things stand with the suitors Luca and Samuele. One of the two, as we have anticipated, is its certain safety.

Men and women: Angela and Antonio get married

For what concern Throne Over, there are many protagonists who could sit in the center of the studio. Let’s talk and example of Angela Paone and Antonio Stellacci who together left Men and women a few weeks ago. What will they have to tell about their love story? Any good news? It seems that the announcement they will make is that of their wedding, which will take place tomorrow, Friday 17 December.