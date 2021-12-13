What will happen in the new episode of Men and Women aired today, Monday 13 December 2021? Who will be the protagonists of Maria De Filippi’s program who will sit in the center of the studio? The first episode of this week of the most followed transmission of the afternoon of Mediaset seems to be entirely dedicated to the choice of the tronista Roberta Ilaria Giusti. Who will be the chosen one? Luke or Samuel?

Men and women from Maria De Filippi is back on the air today, Monday 13 December 2021, Saint Lucia’s day, with the first episode of the dating show broadcast in the afternoon of Mediaset, more precisely at 14.45 on Canale 5. According to the previews, it seems that today’s episode, like that tomorrow, December 14, will be entirely dedicated to tronista Roberta Ilaria Giusti.

Men and women: Roberta ready to choose

The protagonist of the Classical throne of the program Queen Mary is struggling with the acquaintance of the two suitors Luca and Samuele. The two have long been the only guys to court her, having the beautiful tronista decided to focus only on them. It is useless to hang out with so many kids without actually knowing any of them.

But let’s go back to Roberta Ilaria. The girl went a rather straight path with Samuel and Luke, then at a certain point the crisis began a little. Making a decision is really difficult and there have also been several misunderstandings.

But now it seems that Giusti has made her heart clear and is sure of the feelings she feels.

Last week she announced that she is ready to make her choice and therefore propose to one of the two suitors to go out with her from the program and live away from the cameras. Who will be the chosen one?

The wait is spasmodic, the fans are in fibrillation and they are launching themselves, on the web, in “bets”: someone believes that Roberta Ilaria will choose Samuele, who has always attracted her and for whom she has never denied trying a strong physical attraction, someone else claims that the girl will choose Luca instead, much more similar to her from a character point of view.

What do you think of it? Bets are accepted …