After the long break for the Christmas holidays, the usual appointment with Men and Women is back on Canale 5. As Lorenzo Pugnaloni’s previews reveal, the episode in which Federico Dainese will announce his intention to definitively abandon the program will begin today. But this will not be the only twist that awaits us!

Come back today, Monday 9 January, the appointment with Men and women. Maria De Filippi’s program starts again with the first episodes of 2023 and there are many new features awaiting the audience of viewers. As revealed by the advances by Lorenzo Pugnaloni, today begins the recording in which one of the tronisti, Federico Dainesewill announce that it wants to leave definitely the transmission alone, without arriving at the choice.

Probably, however, we will start from the sentimental adventures of Gemma Galgani. The lady of throne over ended the acquaintance with Augustine, because she wasn’t that interested in pursuing it, and she went out with a new knight, Alexander, that we saw in the last episodes of December.

Men and Women, previews: a lady in tears

As reported by the advances Of Men and women, Alexander he also went out with another lady, Paola. The two said they kissed, but then, during the discussion, give them tears Of Paola it was understood that they had gone further and for this very reason the lady was wounded by the attitude of the knight, defended however by Gemma Galgani.

Definitely closed the story between Richard And Glory, who has accepted the courtship of a new knight. And the classic throne? We will probably see the developments only starting from tomorrow’s episode, but a beautiful exterior of Frederick Nicotera with Alice: the two went to see Alessandra Amoroso’s concert, provoking the harsh reaction of Carola, who refused to enter the studio.

Harmony also found between Lavinia Mauro And Alessio Campoli, with a romantic dinner with a deep meaning. For these and many other news on the protagonists of Men and womenthe appointment is set for this afternoon starting from 2.45pm on Channel 5!