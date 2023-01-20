Home » TV » Men and women » Men and women, advances today January 20: Gloria and Riccardo together

With today’s episode of Men and Women, a new recording begins: from the throne over to the classic throne, there will be many new features that we will also see during the next week! However, it will probably be the ladies and knights who will be the protagonists of today, and important revelations are expected regarding Gloria and Riccardo.

Come back today the appointment with Men and women. There bet which will be broadcast this afternoon will be the opening of a new recording of the program conducted by Maria De Filippi. So there will be many Announcements that await us not only in today’s episode but also in those of the coming weeks even if the advances they speak clearly: there will be none choice!

Frederick Nicotera And Lavinia Mauro they are still far from the moment in which they will choose to leave the program: the tensions with the suitors, in particular respectively with Carola and Alessio Corvino, will not be lacking even this time!

Men and Women today: Gloria reveals everything

According to reports from the previews, there bet Of today could open with the throne over, and in particular with the story of the New Year passed by Glory with Richard. The lady is convinced that the knight is different towards her: some attitudes – such as constant attention and jealousy – made her think that perhaps Riccardo is starting to feel something. Too bad, however, that the knight was very clear: it is not for him love!

And then, what will happen to Blaise in this time? Acquaintance with Carla continues, as well as tensions with Sylvia, once again accused of being false. There does not seem to be a positive response, however, for attendance between Antonella And Luca: according to the previews, in fact, the two were not called to the center of the studio and they didn’t even dance together, exchanging looks that made us think of some problem between the two.