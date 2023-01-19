Lately Maria De Filippi has indulged in important outbursts against some of the protagonists of the program who do not show sincerity or honest behavior. According to the advances, another episode concerning Armando Incarnato would be on the way: will the knight say goodbye to Men and Women?

After the events of the classic throne, with Alessio Campoli (suitor of Lavinia Mauro) e Alice (suitor of Federico Nicotera) who are increasingly in a bad mood. Actually Federico had from discuss also with Carola, and at the moment the choice seems to be still far away: when the most exciting and long-awaited moment by the public will arrive Men and women?

According to what was reported by previews, you will still have to wait for the choice. In the meantime, a real outburst should arrive from Maria DeFilippi. Indeed, in the recording that is being broadcast these days, there was one clash between the conductor and Armando Incarnate: let’s find out together what’s going to happen in the study of Men and Women.

Men and Women today: Armando under accusation

Armando Incarnate would end up in the crosshairs of Maria DeFilippi for the “fault” of one suitor rejected. The girl in question had come down just to court him, but their relationship never took off, according to Armando due to lack of interest from the lady. In reality, however, the suitor explained that she had asked Armando more than once about video call her, but the knight refused out of fear that she might take screenshots.

A discussion that sent on a rampage Maria DeFilippi: the presenter of Men and womenIndeed, he would have accused Armando of feeling like a “character” by now and of not being interested in meeting any woman.

It should then return to the center of the study Gem and its Alexander, which, however, will reserve her a nasty surprise. Many twists, therefore, are expected for today’s episode of Men and women: the appointment is as always for 2.45 pm on Canale 5.