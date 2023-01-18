Home » TV » Men and women » Men and women, advances today January 18: Alexander disputed by the ladies

Yesterday’s episode of Men and Women ended with Salvio and Luisa entering the studio, recently married after having met in the program hosted by Maria De Filippi. But what will happen today? According to the previews, ladies and knights of the throne over should still be the protagonists.

Sage And He knows they returned to the study of Men and women to tell theirs marriage. The couple, born in the studio of Maria DeFilippi, wanted to crown love with a wedding: an example of how the Canale 5 program still manages to offer participants love stories. Probably the bet Of today it will begin with the conclusion of Salvio and Luisa’s story, and then move on.

According to the previews of Men and women, the ladies and knights of the throne over will be protagonists today too. In particular, she should sit in the center of the study Alexander, disputed by Gemma, Pamela, Cristina and Desdemona. Between him and Gem, by now, there seems to be no possibility of continuing, while the other ladies have not lost hope: does Alessandro really want to find love?

Men and Women today: Maria De Filippi furious?

According to reports from the advances Of Men and women, soon we should see a real outburst from Maria De Filippi against Armando. The Neapolitan knight is one of the historical characters of the programme, even if by now he seems to be more and more immersed in the role of a character, far from the goal of finding love.

And so, in front of the rejection Of Armando against a girl who had come down to court him, and who made it clear how the knight’s interest in the new lady was non-existent, Maria DeFilippi she let herself go to a tough guy outburst against Incarnate. Indeed, after this clash, it is rumored that Armando may leave the program definitively: for him the adventure Men and women will it really be over?