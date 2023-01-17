A new recording of Men and Women begins today, where, according to anticipations, Gemma Galgani should return as the protagonist. The lady from Turin started dating Alessandro, and today there could be a tough two of spades aside for her! Between quarrels and old loves, there are many surprises for the audience of men and women.

The appointment with Men and women also comes back today, with a new episode of Maria De Filippi’s famous dating show. According to reports from the previews, today a new recording will start, in which i will not be missing twists! Probably the bet will start from the throne over and in particular from Gemma Galgani.

The lady started a relationship with Alexander, a new knight on which Tina has already expressed several doubts. Well, it seems that Alexander will give a nice two of spades to Gem, revealing that he only wants to be friends with her. In the meantime Pamela (with whom there was a night of passion), Cristina and also Desdemona, who for the first time showed her interest in Alexander.

There closure with Gem it will only confirm Tina’s hypotheses: will there be a new clash at the center of the study?

Men and Women, previews: the throne is back

Then there will be some twists especially as regards the throne over, with an unexpected rapprochement between Gloria and Riccardo. The two had ended their dating, but Richard he had a way of jealousy when Glory he has expressed his willingness to know only Umberto. Since then they have started talking to each other again and maybe there could still be something between them!

In the next episodes, probably already tomorrow, we will see a lit one clash between Armando And Maria DeFilippi, tired of the delusions of protagonism of the knight, who seems to have no intention of really finding love in the program. Will it be time for the final farewell?