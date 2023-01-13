After the discussions between Gemma, Tina and Alessandro, today there should still be room for the throne over Men and Women. Gloria and Riccardo should sit down again in the center of the study, but a clear refusal will come for the Apulian knight: the lady has made her decision!

Gem opened a new chapter of his sentimental experience a Men and women, but not even this time has it managed to be immune from criticism and controversy. In particular she was Tina to underline how, according to her, there is no interest on the part of the knight towards Gem, who instead always shows herself ready to go out with him!

The discussion was very heated and the episode of Men and women ended precisely with the inferences of Tina, who went out of their way to try to highlight how much Alexander don’t be sincere with Gem. What will happen in bet Of today? Will Alessandro admit that he wants to close with Gemma?

Men and Women today: the news of Gloria and Riccardo

According to reports from the advances by Lorenzo Pugnaloni, today they should also return to the center of the studio Glory And Richard. There is still a certain feeling between the two, but despite the constant push and pull of the rider, who does not want to leave permanently from Glory, the lady seems to have turned the page.

In the last recording a new knight has descended for her, Humbert, and it seems that Glory want to continue acquaintance with him. And the classic throne? Today there will be room for one of the external gods tronisti Of Men and women?

The advances speak of a kiss very heartfelt between Lavinia Mauro And Alessio Campoli: the first among the tronista and its suitor, with relative scene of jealousy on the part of Alessio Corvino, who really did not expect this situation. And Federico Nicotera? He too will have his work cut out for keeping the suitors at bay: Alice And Carola they will both be very agitated, so much so that Gianni’s intervention will be necessary to calm the waters.