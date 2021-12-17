Fifth and last weekly appointment with men and women. What will happen in the new episode of Maria De Filippi’s dating show? Which protagonists of the Classic Throne and the Over Throne will sit in the center of the studio today, Friday 17 December 2021, starting at 2.45 pm on Canale 5? Gemma Galgani goes back to the studio and starts getting acquainted with Leonardo. Theirs really feels like a relationship at the… kiss.

Men and women from Maria De Filippi is back on the air today, Friday 17 December 2021 starting at 14.45 on Canale 5. It should find space in the fifth weekly episode of the Mediaset dating show Gemma Galgani, now recovered from Covid and intent on knowing one of the knights who had presented himself in the studio to make her acquaintance when she was in quarantine.

Men and women: Gemma kisses Leonardo

The lady began to know Leonardo. At the center of the study of the Mediaset dating show, the Turin woman will appear more radiant than ever. Pressed, she will tell that she went out with the knight and that things seem to have taken the right direction. The two, in fact, have already exchanged a very passionate kiss.

This will unleash the fury of Tina Cipollari, than to attack Galgani once again: the woman is making the usual mistake, that is to throw herself into the arms of a man at the first opportunity, only to be inevitably disappointed. As happened every time.

Remaining in Amble Throne Over, we will see Marika meet a new knight who arrived in the studio specifically to meet her. The knight is called Luigi. A certain understanding will be created immediately between the two, even if the intervention of Armando Incarnato will cause the first disagreements.

Men and women: the exteriors by Matteo Ranieri

Turning to the Classical throne, Matteo Ranieri will tell of having made two outside with two suitors. The first with Federica, with whom he had already gone outside last week, the second with a new suitor. Nothing to do, however, for Martina, with whom there had also been a kiss.

