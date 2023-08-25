The first episode of was recorded on Thursday 24 August Men and women. The program conducted and produced by Maria DeFilippi it should return to Canale 5 starting next September 11th. Over the last few hours, the news has emerged that the presenter has canceled the second recording of the program due to personal problems. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Men and women he’s about to come back. The first episode of the program was recorded on Thursday 24 August. According to the previews, ample space has been given to new tronistas and to the protagonists of the latest edition of Temptation Islandeven if the first quarrels between the protagonists of the throne over could not be missing.

The sneak peeks on the first recording of Men and women they then revealed the absence of two major protagonists of the program. Armando Incarnato and Riccardo Guarnieri in fact, they were not present even if, most likely, they will be in the next episodes.

To give a summary of what happened during the first recording of Men and women is the site lorenzopugnaloni.it who wrote:

Episode very focused on the classic throne with the presentation of the three reporters Christian, Brando and Emanuela. In the studio present Tina and Gianni (and not Ida, fake news the news about her columnist). Filippo was also present for two comparisons with the couples of Temptation Island: thanked the audience for the huge success. There have been both Perla with Igor and Mirko with Greta; both Francesca and Manuel. As for Francesca Maria underlined the fact that she was much loved by the public and acclaimed so that she was the new tronista, she Maria says that she does not see her ready sentimentally talking about her. So we’ll see you, maybe later. Filippo also told her to think about it carefully. As for the throne over two great absences: Armando and Riccardo (but maybe they had to enter and didn’t make it in time). Also present Gemma, aurora the Roberta! Already very colorful discussions arose in the parterre.

Furthermore, over the last few hours, news has emerged about it Men and women which is making a lot of talk. The second recording of the program was in fact canceled due to personal matters related to Maria De Filippi.