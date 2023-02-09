u men and women, advances today, February 9, 2023

Men and women is Maria De Filippi’s popular dating show on the air today, Thursday 9 February 2023, at 2.45 pm on Canale 5. Classic throne and merged overs. But what are the previews of the episode? All the information in detail below.

Previews of today’s episode

During today’s episode there could be developments on what happened yesterday: the lady said she wanted to leave the program with Riccardo, but the knight said no. At that point Gloria, angry and disappointed, burst into tears and decided to leave the program alone. Riccardo tried to make her change her mind: he hugged her asking her to stay, but Gloria replied: “What am I going to do if I have feelings for you and you don’t?”.

