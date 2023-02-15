u men and women, advances today, February 15, 2023

Men and women is Maria De Filippi’s popular dating show on the air today, wednesday 15 february 2023, at 2.45 pm on Canale 5. Classic throne and merged overs. But what are the previews of the episode? All the information in detail below.

Previews of today’s episode

Today the protagonist should be Lavinia who is ever closer to her choice, for her the last wingers remain before reaching a decision. The tronista in charge is taking advantage of the latest releases to clarify her ideas on who can be the life partner between Alessio Campoli and Alessio Corvino. Who will make her decision?

Men and women: streaming and live TV

Where to see Men and women on live TV and live streaming? There bet airing today, Wednesday February 15, 2023, will be broadcast – as always – on Canale 5 at 2.45 pm. Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming on the app Mediaset Play or Witty TV.