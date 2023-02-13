u men and women, advances today, February 13, 2023

Men and women is Maria De Filippi’s popular dating show on the air today, Monday 13 February 2023, at 2.45 pm on Canale 5. Classic throne and merged overs. But what are the previews of the episode? All the information in detail below.

Previews of today’s episode

Lavinia dated both suitors. With Alessio Corvino they kissed after going to the beach together. With Alessio Campoli, however, they kissed under a duvet. Ida returned to the studio, together with Alessandro, and a heated discussion arose between the woman and her ex-boyfriend, Riccardo, amidst mutual accusations.

Men and women: streaming and live TV

Where to see Men and women on live TV and live streaming? There bet airing today, Monday, February 13, 2023, will be broadcast – as always – on Canale 5 at 2.45 pm. Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming on the app Mediaset Play or Witty TV.