Men and Women, previews today 8 October

Men and women is the popular dating show of Maria De Filippi on the air today, Friday 8 October 2021, at 2.45 pm on Canale 5. Classic throne and over merged. But what are the previews of the episode? Below is all the information in detail.

The previews of today’s episode

At the center of today’s episode there should be the classic throne. If Andrea Nicole has already had his moment comparing himself with Alessandro and Gabrio with whom he made the external and with Ciprian who preferred to leave at home, in today’s episode Roberta Ilaria Giusti, Matteo Fioravanti and, above all, Joele Milan should sit. For the latter it should be the last episode before the final farewell to the transmission of Maria De Filippi. Among the knights of the throne over who is enjoying great success both in the audience and in the studio is Diego. The Roman knight who attended Vittoria for a period, after the latter’s choice to also go out with Graziano, preferred to close as he did with another lady he had begun to know. For him, then, will suitors arrive from home?

Streaming and tv

Where to see Men and women live on TV and live streaming? The episode aired today, Friday 8 October 2021, will be aired – as always – on Canale 5 at 2.45 pm. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming on the app Mediaset Play o Witty Tv.