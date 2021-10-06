Men and Women, previews today 6 October

Men and women is the popular dating show of Maria De Filippi on the air today, Wednesday 6 October 2021, at 2.45 pm on Canale 5. Classic throne and over merged. But what are the previews of the episode? Below is all the information in detail.

The previews of today’s episode

At the center of today’s episode there should be the Classic Throne. Maria De Filippi will call the tronists Andrea Nicole, Roberta Ilaria Giusti, Matteo Fioravanti and Joele Milan to the studio. The latter, as you know, had to leave the broadcast after he tried to play the crafty. In fact, he tried to have contacts outside the transmission with the suitor Ilaria, but the editorial staff found out. Marian anger will then unleash on him, which could decide to abruptly remove him from his program.

Space then, according to the previews, also to the Throne Over. Among the most anticipated protagonists there is certainly Ida Platano who is continuing to know Marcello, even if doubts are not lacking. After their external visit, the lady said she felt Marcello cold and detached. However, the man disagrees and instead intends to continue dating. Armando Incarnato continues in the knowledge of Marica. The two, however, did not grant each other the exclusivity and both said they were willing to meet other people. How will things go?

Streaming and tv

Where to see Men and women live on TV and live streaming? The episode aired today, Wednesday 6 October 2021, will be aired – as always – on Canale 5 at 2.45 pm. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming on the app Mediaset Play o Witty Tv.