U Men and Women, previews today, 27 October 2022

Men and women is the popular dating show of Maria De Filippi on the air today, Thursday 27 October 2022, at 2.45 pm on Canale 5. Classic throne and over merged. But what are the previews of the episode? Below is all the information in detail.

The previews of today’s episode

At the center of the study today, according to the previews, there will be Angela and Antonio. Ample space therefore to the Over Throne. For the lady and the knight it will be the last appearance in the broadcast. The couple is in fact very much in love and has decided to leave the program to live their story away from the cameras. In the last episodes we have seen the Roberta Ilaria Giusti case, disappointed by Luca who did not show up in the studio. The wait is growing for the broadcast of the episode dedicated to the choice of Mattia Fioravanti. The tronista will soon choose between Veronica and Noemi, after which he will leave the program. Who did Matthew’s choice fall on? We will find out in the next episodes.

Men and women: streaming and live TV

Where to see Men and women live on TV and live streaming? There bet aired today, Thursday 27 October 2022, will be broadcast – as always – on Canale 5 at 2.45 pm. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming on the app Mediaset Play o Witty Tv.

History

Men and women is an Italian television program, conceived and conducted by Maria De Filippi, broadcast on Canale 5 since September 16, 1996. The television program was born in September 1996 as an “adult” version of the previous talk show by De Filippi Amici. While within that program, in fact, youth problems and issues were discussed in a television context that gave space to the opinions of boys, Men and Women was initially conceived as a place where a couple could tell their own story to discuss it with public. Since January 2001 the program, while keeping the same title, has taken on a completely different format, becoming a program for meetings aimed at giving the possibility to establish new romantic relationships. In the 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 seasons the broadcast, in its classic version, had also opened to homosexual people, while in the 2021/2022 season it welcomes the first transgender tronista.