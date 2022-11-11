U Men and Women, previews today, 11 November 2022

Men and women is the popular dating show of Maria De Filippi on the air today, Friday 11 November 2022, at 2.45 pm on Canale 5. Classic throne and over merged. But what are the previews of the episode? Below is all the information in detail.

The previews of today’s episode

In the foreground the events of the throne over with Ida, Riccardo, Roberta and Alessandro. The lady from Brescia and Alessandro have decided to meet better, but Roberta is not there and she has asked for a clarifying dance. On the other hand, Riccardo, Ida’s ex, who intends to abandon the program: is he still in love? Platano will ask her ex to write on a note whether he is really in love with her or not. Since Riccardo is unable to express her feelings verbally, the woman will ask him to play this trick to understand what he really feels about her. Guarnieri, however, will refuse to try his hand at this curtain and the thing will generate a very long controversy that will last almost the entire episode. As for the classical throne, we will see the exteriors of Federica and Federico. The first is having a bit of difficulty in letting go, the other has declared himself very taken by Noemi.

Men and women: streaming and live TV

Where to see Men and women live on TV and live streaming? There bet aired today, Friday 11 November 2022, will be broadcast – as always – on Canale 5 at 2.45 pm. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming on the app Mediaset Play o Witty Tv.

History

Men and women is an Italian television program, conceived and conducted by Maria De Filippi, broadcast on Canale 5 since September 16, 1996. The television program was born in September 1996 as an “adult” version of the previous talk show by De Filippi Amici. While within that program, in fact, youth problems and issues were discussed in a television context that gave space to the opinions of boys, Men and Women was initially conceived as a place where a couple could tell their own story to discuss it with public. Since January 2001 the program, while keeping the same title, has taken on a completely different format, becoming a program for meetings aimed at giving the possibility to establish new romantic relationships. In the 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 seasons the broadcast, in its classic version, had also opened to homosexual people, while in the 2021/2022 season it welcomes the first transgender tronista.