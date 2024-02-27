They left together happily, hand in hand, Roberta Di Padua and Alessandro Vicinanza. With Maria De Filippi who warned them, saying she never wanted to see them again Men and women. Yet today there is talk of a possible return of her on the Canale 5 dating show. If things don't go well between the two, apparently there could be a return?

Roberta Di Padua has recently left the studio of Men and women together with the suitor Alessandro Vicinanza. He left Ida Platano, also deleting his photos from social media. And there was a lot of controversy.

Especially after Roberta, in a recent interview with very truehe told Silvia Toffanin to be ready to shake hands with her rival in love. He would even have a coffee with her. But there was no shortage of criticism for these statements.

Lorenzo Pugnaloni, a television expert, would have launched a really interesting scoop for those who follow the program in these hours. She could soon return to the throne of Maria De Filippi's dating show.

In fact, responding to a question from her followers on Instagram, she claimed that if the story with Alessandro were to end, she could end up just like Ida. And to think that seeing them go out together, Maria De Filippi had said she didn't want to see them again!

The exit of Roberta Di Padua and Alessandro Vicinanza and the doubts of Gianni Sperti

After all, no one has bet on the duration of this couple, despite the photos together published on social media. Even the commentator Gianni Sperti was skeptical about their union. He did not hide the disbelief of a choice that also left viewers speechless.

He also said that one of the two could return to the studio on Men and Women by the end of this season. If they are roses they will bloom… otherwise she or he could return to Maria De Filippi. We'll see.

The article Men and Women, a sensational revelation emerged about Roberta Di Padua: the gossip goes crazy on the web comes from Bigodino.

#Men #Women #sensational #revelation #emerged #Roberta #Padua #gossip #crazy #web