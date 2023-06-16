According to rumors, the knight would have hidden some events from the past from the former lady

The gossip about the end of the marriage does not stop Isabella Ricci and Fabio Mantovani. Since the former lady of Men and women announced that she had legally separated from the former knight she has become one of the most talked about characters in the gossip chronicle. In the last few hours, a sensational background has emerged on the reason that would have led the couple to separate.

In the past days Isabella Ricci she announced, through her Instagram page, that she had legally separated from Fabio Mantovani. These were her words in this regard:

On June 6th I am legally separated. When it’s too good to be true, it’s not.

In the past few hours, Fabio Mantovani has also decided to break the silence and have his say on the end of the marriage with the former lady of Men and women:

These things happen, unfortunately. I come out with a beautiful memory and with bitterness for the conclusion. I am absolutely not sorry, I wanted it. We both know what thoughts go through our heads without having to express anything.

But that’s not all. As already anticipated, in the course of the last few hours a sensational background has emerged regarding the reason which would have led Isabella Ricci and Fabio Mantovani to separate. The indiscretion was launched by Amedeo Venza who stated that the former knight would have hidden from Isabella some ins and outs of his past. These were the words of the gossip expert:

There is a particular reason behind the separation. Fabio allegedly hid from Isabella situations concerning her past.

At the moment i interested parties have decided to remain silent and not to comment on the gossip in question. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if Isabella and Fabio will provide clarifications on this rumor that is making the rounds on the web.