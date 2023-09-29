An anonymous source wrote to gossip expert Amedeo Venza: here are all the details

These days Manuela Carriero’s throne is causing a lot of discussion because of Michele Longobardi. The suitor of Men and women he immediately attracted the attention of the suitor who, however, has many doubts due to some behaviors that have not gone unnoticed. Over the last few hours, a report about Michele has emerged that has not gone unnoticed: let’s find out together what it is.

Michele Longobardi he is one of the suitors of Manuela Carriero. As already mentioned, the boy attracted the attention of the tronista since his first entry into the studio Men and womennot only for his innate friendliness but also for his physical appearance.

During the episodes, however, Manuela confessed to having some doubts about Michele, who has adopted behaviors that have made her doubt a lot. In these hours Amedeo Venza has made public one report precisely on Michele received from an anonymous source.

These were the words that the gossip expert received on suitor Of Men and women:

You should also investigate Michele, Manuela’s suitor. Until the day before his entry to Men and women he was dating a very pretty girl who lives a few km away from him, now suddenly he’s single! Meh.

At the moment the news must be taken with a pinch of salt as the rumor has not yet been confirmed or denied by the person concerned. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if further background on the suitor will be revealed Men and women Michele Longobardi. Will the gossip in question have reached Manuela Carriero’s ears? We’ll find out soon.