The indiscretion about the former tronista is making the rounds of the web: what is it about

Nicole Santinelli is without a doubt one of the most talked about characters of these days. Over the last few hours the name of the former tronista of Men and women has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? A little while ago a sensational report emerged about her and her former suitor Andrea Foriglio.

In the last few hours Nicole Santinelli has broken the silence regarding the end of the love story with Charles Mancini. The former tronista has decided to break the silence and to reveal the reasons that led her to make the decision to leave the former suitor a few weeks after the choice.

In addition to this, the former tronista of Men and women also talked about Andrew Foriglio, revealing if there’s a chance the two could start dating. In this regard, these were her words:

Speaking of the future, many of you are asking me how it will end between me and Andrea. What I felt and thought with him in the program I can’t deny.

A few hours after Nicole Santinelli’s social outburst, a sensational revelation emerged about the former tronista and Andrea Foriglio. According to what is circulating on the web, it seems that Nicole and Andrea have seen and heard each other. The gossip expert made the news public Deianeira Marzano who wrote in an Instagram Story:

Sources say that it seems that Nicole and Andrea have not only heard but also seen. Why doesn’t she tell it like it is if that’s the case? Poor Carletto and poor Andrea since there seems to be a third interest.

At the moment it is only a rumor that has not yet been confirmed or denied. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if Nicole Santinelli will break the silence about this much talked about gossip.