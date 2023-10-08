Former knight of the Over Throne returns to Men and Women after Barbara De Santis: here’s who she is and her story in the program

Men and women does not stop filling the pages with gossip, despite having started relatively recently. The Canale 5 dating show, after the great criticism attracted by commentators and some inappropriate behavior, seems to be back on the crest of the wave.

In fact, a few hours ago, news arrived that made many fans of the program happy. Apparently, a will be added soon already known character of the male parterre. The great return concerns a knight who, in the past, had attracted the interests of a particular lady.

Let’s find out together which former knight of the Over Throne is ready to return to the study center convinced of finding love!

Men and Women, a former knight of the Over Throne is back: that’s who he is, fans in seventh heaven

The Canale 5 dating show Men and Women is now at the top of the programs that fills the gossip pages the most. After the discussions between knights, ladies and commentators and the sad mourning that concerns Riccardo Guarnieriunexpected news arrived today.

Apparently, after the return of Barbara De Santi, one of the knights who in the past has made a lot of talk about himself is ready to make his return. We are talking about the gentleman who had attracted Ida Platano’s attention.

While the latter seems to have found love, Marcello Messina he is ready to take part in the men’s parterre again. The latter is a known face for his acquaintance with Ida, which however never had a happy ending.

In fact, the latter had accused the knight of exploiting her to gain visibility. Then, after spending their first night together, many physical and character incompatibilities seem to have emerged. These, in fact, pushed the knight to want to interrupt his acquaintance with the lady.

Subsequently, Marcello Messina he was accused of being a double agent by many people within the program. Among these, the name of Armando Incarnato stands out, who, when he learned that his ex and Marcello were dating, accused the latter of having a relationship outside the program.

At that point, the latter made the decision to leave the program, continuing to date a woman named Viviana, known outside the program. Finally, another important episode of her journey was the clash with Gemma.

On that occasion the knight decided to unmask her. While Isabella was present at the center of the study to respond to Gemma’s accusations, angry at the latter’s association with Giorgio Manetti. But suddenly Marcello spoke up to defend Isabella, and accuse Gemma, Ida and Armando of seeking discussion to gain visibility.