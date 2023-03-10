Two former contestants of Men and Women will soon become parents, here are all the details

Over the last few hours, a news story has emerged on the web regarding “Men and women” which left everyone speechless. A famous couple born very recently in the program hosted by Maria De Filippi is expecting their first child. Indeed, very soon they will become parents. But what are we talking about? Let’s find out all the details together.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Men and women It is one of programs most loved and followed in the world of Italian television. From the well-known program conducted by Maria DeFilippi love stories are born that fascinate and excite all Italian viewers every day.

Recently, a beautiful one has popped up on the web news about a newly born couple in the famous TV show. We are talking about Antonella Perini And Luca Panont. The two are expecting their first child and will soon become parents. Lorenzo Pugnaloni made the announcement on his Instagram profile. These were his words:

I just heard from Antonella and she gave me the wonderful news that she and Luca will become parents.

Men and Women: the love story of Antonella Perini and Luca Panont

There love story by Luca and Antonella began in the studio of Men and women. The couple was engaged in about three months of knowledge and immediately appeared more in love than ever. In light of this, after a short time, both decided to live their relationship outside the cameras and came out together united and happy from the program hosted by Maria De Filippi. On that occasion it was Lorenzo Pugnaloni himself who recounted their daily life as a couple. Ever since, their intentions have been to put up family and in fact now they are waiting for theirs first son. To find out more details, we just have to wait for some declarations from those directly involved.