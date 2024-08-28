Francesca, from Temptation Island, and Alessio. They are the new tronists of Men and Women 2024 – 2025which returns to Canale 5 starting September 9. The two protagonists of Maria De Filippi’s program introduce themselves in view of the new television season.

Francesca, the new tronista

“I’m Francesca, I’m 24 years old, and I come from a very small town in the province of Frosinone“, says Francesca, fresh from her appearance on Temptation Island. “I’m a psychiatric rehabilitation technician and I work with autistic children. I love helping others, this has perhaps been one of the problems in my life: I always tend to put others first and not myself. Some might think I’m smart, but I’m totally naive. I’m a control freak, this was perhaps one of the first things to say…”, she adds.

“I’ve been single since early June, I’m coming out of a relationship that lasted 3 and a half years. It was a relationship that was there for all to see, I wanted to try again but it didn’t work. I consider myself a good person, generous, loyal, someone you can count on. I’m a bit of a pain but also very nice, time passes quickly with me. In this experience I hope to find a love like that of my parents, who have been together for more than 25 years and love each other like the first day”, he concludes.

Alessio, the new tronista

So, it’s Alessio’s turn. “I am 31 years old, I have been an entrepreneur in the restaurant industry since I was 22. I’m from Santa Marinella, I live alone, I’m a former soldier. Everything I have I created myself also thanks to a little help from my parents”, explains the young man.

“I’m a sportsman, I’m very extroverted and joking. But if one day is bad, it’s bad. A phrase I always quote? I was born a leader and I will die a leader. For me, family is sacred. My brother is an engineer in Milan, he’s my whole life,” he says. “Last year, 3 fundamental people in my life passed away: my grandparents and an uncle of mine, it was a difficult year. During my childhood, I felt a sense of insecurity, now I’ve taken many revenges,” he adds.

“I’ve been single for 2 and a half yearsit was an important relationship but it didn’t work out. From that moment on, I haven’t had any other stories. I hope to experience strong emotions in this experience. And then you never know: I’m the godfather of all my friends’ children, maybe I’ll get out of here and become a father…”, he concludes.