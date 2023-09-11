Men and Women 2023: tronisti, commentators, presenter, episodes, time, previews and streaming

Men and Women is the popular Canale 5 dating show hosted by Maria De Filippi which starts again with a new season from 11 September 2023. As always there will be the Classic Throne and the Over Throne, the well-known commentators and the inevitable sideshows. There will then be many new features, starting with tronistas, ladies and knights. But what are the previews and where to watch Men and Women in streaming? Here is all the information.

Cast, commentators and news

Appointment every day, from Monday to Friday, on Canale 5 at 2.45 pm. Now in its 28th edition, the dating show is one of the most anticipated and loved events by the Italian public with record ratings. Space at the Over Throne with new protagonists and old glories like Gemma Galgani ready to get involved once again in search of a soul mate. We will then discover beautiful tronistas and tronistas. The commentators have been confirmed, first and foremost the volcanic Tina Cipollari, with Gianni Sperti and Tinì Cansino.

Tronists

There is great curiosity to meet the tronistas of the new edition of Men and Women. But who are they? They will sit on the throne:

Cristian Forti: born in 2001, comes from Rome and studies Physiotherapy. In his free time he works as a pizza delivery man. In the presentation video he revealed: “I’m looking for a woman who is willing to do crazy things for me”.

Manuela Carriero: this is an old acquaintance given that the 34-year-old participated in Temptation Island in 2021 with Stefano Sirena. She has been single for a few months after a love story with Luciano Punzo.

Brando, a 22 year old from Treviso unknown to the general public. In the video he revealed: “I come from a family of artists: my aunt was an actress, my grandfather and my great-grandfather were orchestra conductors. I lived the first years of my life in Miami, in a pleasant family atmosphere full of love, but as we know: good things don’t last forever.”

Streaming and TV

Where to see Men and Women live on TV and live streaming? Appointment from Monday to Friday on Canale 5 at 2.45 pm. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming on the app Mediaset Play or Witty TV.