Jj4. It’s a bear. Or rather the acronym that identifies a she-bear from Trentino (and her no-longer-functioning radio collar!) with her two cubs. She doesn’t know why she is in these mountains not hers, her parents brought us from Slovenia years ago to repopulate an area now without any more bears. But now this is her home, she was born here and created her family here. And she’s acting like a bear.

One day she had the misfortune, or rather she and the man who met her, to run into each other. She sees the man running, “where he’s going, what he wants, what he’s going to have in mind. Will he want to hurt the puppies? They are still too small and helpless…”. Maybe they look at each other, stare at each other. One is afraid of the other. Nothing worse than two fears that cross each other. They make missteps.

We don’t know how it went, maybe the terrified man screamed? Tempted to kick her out? Thrown a stone? We will never know, but whatever happened the irreparable followed and the bear attacked the man and it is known that if the two collide there is no story. And it will always be like this, the man and the bear are not friends, they never will be. The free spirit of the woods by his ancestral nature, defends his territory and has no rivals except others like him. He will never accept an intruder.

And now, captured and imprisoned, she is far from the woods and from the puppies, because the man always knows how to do it and can win against her as happened. He will probably kill her because she is dangerous but not without a subtle vein of revenge and revenge. But maybe it’s better this way, killing her rather than leaving her there where she will surely go mad, where she is also prevented from seeing her of her woods so far away where two small bears roam that she will never see again than her. She doesn’t understand, she will never understand.