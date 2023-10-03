Speculative novel that easily deploys several narrative registers, Men and appearances It opens with a quote from Flannery O’Connor: “Mystery is a profound humiliation for modern man.” Humiliation perhaps because of the fascinating helplessness that mysteries still produce in women and men today. What mysteries does the author talk about? this book, Lynne Tillman, professor at the School of Visual Arts in New York and who has several novels to her credit? First of all, how an essential invention of the modern world, the capture of images, the fixation of time in an instant, that is, photography, has influenced the construction of the separate consciousnesses of women and men in the last century.

Zeke, a young man from the well-off middle class of Generation create a theoretical framework of that iconographic “ethnography”. While the image itself is “an experience”, photography sees it as “a fact, an object”. And it is in that path between the experience and the object that perpetuates it (reveals it) where the mystery occurs. But the characteristic of “mystery” is its unknowability. And here another arises, the relationship between man and woman.

We see Zeke fall in love with a college classmate whom he ends up marrying to live that “captive” love until one day he discovers that it was all a misunderstanding when she abandons him for his best friend.

We see Zeke fall in love with a college classmate whom he ends up marrying to live that “captive” love until one day he discovers that it was all a misunderstanding when she abandons him for his best friend. And meanwhile Zeke’s family background begins to appear: elusive parents busy with their own things, a sister who is also a mystery, who is tragically revealed in the end. This is the most interesting part of the book, because it recovers a historical character, Marian clover Hooper, who married Henry Adams, both Bostonians and always surrounded by artists and writers. She was a pioneer of photography in the second half of the 19th century, and Henry was an eminent historian who wrote a paradigmatic book about her education in America and Europe, a model of a very American genre. In that book he does not mention at all his wife Clover—whose “new femininity” Henry James used in several of his novels—who one morning in 1885 swallowed his developing chemicals. On a trip to Spain within the “grand tour”, Clover wrote to her father that “the Spanish are the kindest, most compassionate, childish, impractical, incompetent and despondent people I have ever seen.” One can think of Virginia Woolf in that stinging description and in Clover’s own fate.

“The words hint, the images doubt,” we read at one point in ethnographer Zeke’s monologue, a speculative, descriptive and sometimes colloquial, joking, intimate monologue. But the opposite can also be stated: the images insinuate (what is not in the frame, for example) and the words doubt or cause doubt. Splash this book sui generis relevant photos and some that are less so. A very convincing one is that of Adams taken by his wife in the cabin of the boat going down the Nile: a dejected, helpless man. From there begins a confusing investigative discourse about the “new masculinity” arising from the equality between the sexes forged since the postwar period. It collects testimonies from these men who are clueless and sometimes involved in a company that seems to surpass them. One of them tells the ethnographer recording his words: “the more committed I become to the idea of ​​women as equals, the less mysterious they become.”

You can follow BABELIA on Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.