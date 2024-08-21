There is a lot of talk about a woman’s biological clock and how age affects the chances of pregnancy. But what about men? New research shows that male fertility is also affected by age. When fathers are over 50, the risk of pregnancy complications increases.

The study is based on data from more than 46 million births in USA between 2011 and 2022, from which the authors compared fathers aged 30 with fathers aged 50. Despite taking into account the mother’s age and other factors that affect pregnancy, the researchers found that each ten-year increase in paternal age was associated with an increase in pregnancy complications.

They also found that compared with couples in which the father was aged 30–39, those in which the father was over 50 had a 16% increased risk of preterm birth, a 14% increased risk of low birth weight and a 13% increased risk of gestational diabetes. Older fathers were also twice as likely as their younger counterparts to have used assisted reproductive technology, including in vitro fertilisation (IVF), to conceive.

Parents get older

The study United States The average age of fathers rose from 30.8 years in 2011 to 32.1 in 2022. Over the same period, the proportion of men aged 50 or older who had children rose from 1.1% to 1.3%. The trend is repeated in Europe. In Germany, for example, fathers have aged up to reach an average age of 34.6 years when their first child is born. In the Netherlands, the current average is 32.8 years, and in France is over 33 years old.

As we know from the What the media tells us About famous fathers, men produce sperm from puberty and throughout their lives, and can father children until quite old age. However, these stories do not refer to the fact that sperm quality It decreases significantly after the age of 40. Female partners of older men take longer to get pregnant than those with younger partners.

A study on the effect of male age on the time elapsed until pregnancy showed that women with male partners aged 45 or over were almost five times more likely to take more than a year to conceive than those with partners aged 25 or younger. More than three-quarters (76.8%) of men under 25 got their partner pregnant within six months, compared with just over half (52.9%) of men aged 45 or over.

Pooled data from ten studies showed that older male partners are also more likely to experience a miscarriage. Compared with couples where the male partner was aged 25-29, paternal age greater than 45 years increased the risk of miscarriage by 43%.

The results of assisted reproductive technology, such as IVF, are also influenced by the age of the male partner. A review of studies In couples using assisted reproductive technologies, they found that paternal age under 40 years reduced the risk of spontaneous abortion by approximately 25% compared to couples with men who had already reached 40.

If the man was under 40 years of age, the probability of a live birth per treatment cycle was also doubled. In men over 40, 17.6% of treatment cycles resulted in a live birth, compared to 28.4% when the man was under 40.

How does male age affect the health of children?

As a result of age-related changes in sperm DNA, children of older fathers are at increased risk for a series of conditions: autism, schizophrenia, bipolar disorders and leukemia. In addition, a recent scientific review concluded that children of older parents have higher rates of psychiatric illnesses and behavioral disorders.

But although the increased risk of adverse health outcomes linked to older paternal age is real, the magnitude of the effect is moderateIt is important to remember that a very small increased risk is still a small risk, and that most children of older parents are born healthy and develop well.

Improving health can improve fertility

In addition to the effects of age, some chronic diseases that affect fertility and reproductive outcomes are more common as men age. These include: obesity and diabeteswhich affect sperm quality by reducing testosterone levels.

Although we cannot change our age, we can address some lifestyle factors that increase the risk of pregnancy complications and reduce fertility. Specifically, it is advisable to avoid both smoke like the recreational drug usethe consumption of anabolic steroids and the alcohol abuse.

The data indicate that Men want to have offspring as much as women. And most men want to be fathers of at least two children. However, most men They don’t know the limitations of female and male fertility and overestimate the possibility of “getting pregnant”, with and without assisted reproductive technologies.

We need better public education, starting in school, to raise awareness of the impact of male and female age on reproductive outcomes. In this way, we will help the next generation to have healthy babies.

Karin Hammarberg is a Senior Research Fellow at the School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine at Monash University

This article was originally published in The Conversation.

