In the Netherlands, approximately 130 men develop breast cancer every year. Because not everyone is aware of it, men can often suffer from complaints for a long time without going to the doctor. Then the tumor is often larger and has spread. Patient Jelle Staalstra breaks the taboo. “Even professionals sometimes assume that breast cancer will be a woman.” Experts explain how heredity can play a role.
Elleke van Duin
Latest update:
09:38
