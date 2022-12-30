Seats, Aguascalientes.- Two young people are arrested in Asientos, including a 15-year-old teenager, involved in several car thefts occurred in Aguascalientes and Zacatecas.

The subjects were detained while They circulated in a car with a report of robbery in Zacatecas, In addition, a firearm was seized from them. short caliber 9 millimeters, supplied with 12 useful cartridges and various drug wrappers known as crystal.

The capture of these two alleged criminals took place on state highway number 107, which leads to the community of Villa García, in the State of Zacatecas.

The officers who were on patrol sighted a vehicle Nissan Sentra gray color, with Zacatecas license plates speeding, for which they marked a stop.

However, The driver of the car accelerated his pace, which caused a brief chase at kilometer 3, in the Emancipación community, in the Municipality of Asientos, when the patrols managed to block his way.

The vehicle was driven by Luis Fernando, 19 years old, who was accompanied by José Miguel, 15, the latter originally from Villa García, Zacatecas.

When carrying out a preventive body inspection, The police detected that each of them had four packages of drugs in their possession.in addition to the firearm inside the car.

When consulting the vehicle data through C5i, the officers realized that the plates were superimposed and that the car had a report of theft in the municipality of Pinos in Zacatecas.

The Secretary of Public Security of the State assures that Luis Fernando and José Miguel are involved in several vehicle robberies in both states, the last one registered last week, when they seized a Jeep brand unit. The two indicated They were taken to the State Attorney General’s Office.