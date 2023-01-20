Atlético already has a substitute for Joao Félix after the Portuguese’s loan to Chelsea. The one chosen from the outset was the until now Barça footballer Memphis Depay and the operation between the colchoneros and the azulgranas has ended up being unblocked through an agreement that involves the payment of three million euros for a player who ended his contract in June in Can Barça and signs for the rojiblanco club until 2025. His landing as a mattress player has become official this Friday, although on Thursday he already trained under Cholo with permission from Barça.

The arrival of a replacement of guarantees was the condition that the Camp Nou offices imposed for the Dutchman’s departure, but the insistence of the player, who already had a closed agreement with Atlético, has accelerated the outcome of an operation that pleases all parts. The attacker has hardly counted for Xavi this season after the summer signings of Lewandowski and Raphinha, so he wanted to embark on a new adventure in football.

In this way, Memphis, who has only played four games this season, follows in the footsteps of other Barça players who signed for Atlético in recent years, such as Luis Suárez and Antoine Griezmann. In the Metropolitan he will share attack with Morata, Correa and Griezmann himself and his arrival mitigated the departures of Joao Félix and Matheus Cunha in the winter market.

Although the inclusion of Yannick Carrasco in the operation was considered at the request of Barça, Atlético did not contemplate this option when pricing the Belgian, who has a contract until 2024, in an amount higher than that of Memphis. Finally, the payment of an amount was imposed as compensation for the remainder of the relationship between the Dutchman and the Catalan club, who intended to enter the seven million that Atlético invoiced for the transfer of Joao Félix to Chelsea but which has finally been made up of slightly less than half.

And it is that Barça, still heavily loaded with salary mass, needed to do without an important file. With the savings, he intends to cover Gavi’s registration as a first-team player and the new contracts for the Andalusian midfielder and Ronald Araujo.