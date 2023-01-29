29-year-old man died after being beaten by 5 agents; protests were recorded in several US cities

The specialized police unit of the city of Memphis, Tennessee (USA), which included the police officers accused of beating and killing a black man, was deactivated on Saturday (28.jan.2023). The victim of the assault was 29-year-old Tire Nichols.

In a statement, the police department reported the dissolution of the Scorpion unit (Street Crime Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods), created in October 2021 to operate in regions considered dangerous.

The decision was taken after conversations with the victim’s family, community leaders and police. Here’s the full of the note (140 KB).

The murder of the FedEx driver angered the black community in the USA after the release of videos of body cameras. Images show 5 police officers beating the man during an approach. The assaults were on January 7, 2023. Nichols was hospitalized and died 3 days later.

The police officers involved in the case were fired and indicted on Thursday (26.jan) for homicide, assault, kidnapping and other crimes.



Reproduction/social networks – 28.jan.2023 Officers charged with the murder of Tire Nichols, from L. Right: Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III, Justin Smith and Tadarrius Bean

REVOLT

The case caused protests in the country. Nichols’s stepfather, Rodney Wells, asked in an interview with the American press that the demonstrations for justice be peaceful and without damage: “This is not what Tire would want and it won’t bring him back.”

Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells, described her son as a young man with a passion for photography and skateboarding: “Nobody is perfect, but he came close”.

“All I know is that my son is no longer here with me. He won’t walk through that door again. […] He’s never going to walk in and say ‘hello mom and dad’ again because that’s what he would do. I will never hear that again”lamented RowVaughn.

Several cities have registered acts since Friday (27.jan), such as New York, Washington DC and Los Angeles. In Memphis, a group even blocked one of the city’s bridges during the demonstration on Saturday (28.jan).

US President Joe Biden spoke about the case. “Like many, I was outraged and deeply saddened to see the horrific video of the beating that resulted in Nichols’ death.”stated in announcement. The Democrat also used the moment to urge Congress to pass the law in honor of George Floyd, which stipulates police reforms. The text is stuck in the Senate.