Atlético de Madrid, Getafe, Girona, Rayo and Alavés completed their qualification for the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. The five will be in the pot of the draw that will take place next Monday at 1:00 p.m. The cup day was the protagonist of Spanish football on the traditional Three Kings' Day.

Atlético de Madrid suffered more than what the scoreboard reflected to eliminate Lugo, a First Federation team that offered very good sensations and that put the Madrid team on the ropes at times. The Cup is not a tournament that unleashes Simeone's passions, but Atlético, far from Real Madrid and Girona in LaLiga, cannot waste chances of winning a title this season. The Argentine coach opted for a serious eleven against Lugo, with some unusual players in it.

Everything seemed to go easy for Atlético after two minutes, when Javi Galán gave a goal pass to Correa so that the forward made it 0-1. Little by little, however, Lugo was putting an overwhelmed Atlético in trouble with the passing of the clock. Thus, at 34 minutes, Giménez saved a ball under the goal posts defended by Oblak. The local Nacho Quintana could see the direct red card for a harsh tackle on Riquelme. He was saved and Lugo achieved the tie after a great play by Antonetti. The Puerto Rican forward threw Söyüncü and beat Oblak with a great shot with his left foot.

Simeone brought in Griezmann, Koke and De Paul at half-time. Equality was maintained for many minutes, until Memphis made it 1-2 after a good play inside the area. The Dutch striker made it 1-3 after a cross from Marcos Llorente. He had not scored a double since March 2023, when he did it against Sevilla. The tie has now been completely defined and Atlético will have time to focus on the Super Cup. Next Wednesday they face Madrid.

Getafe will also be in the next round of the Cup. The Madrid team overcame the league defeat against Rayo to eliminate Espanyol (0-1), one of the best teams in the Second Division. The Catalan team dominated in the first act. Getafe improved in the second half and worked for a goal that came in the 87th minute to leave Espanyol unable to react. A good goal from Milla after an action by Enes Unal that allowed the Madrid team to advance to the next phase of the tournament.

The leader Girona showed its excellent level by overcoming the obstacle of Elche (0-2). The match moved with great equality until the Catalan team took the lead in an excellent strategic play. It was in the 37th minute and Blind, as happened with Atlético in the League, appeared at the far post to make it 0-1. The leader finished off the match with a phenomenal counterattack between Portu and Couto. The Brazilian full-back stood in the Elche area and beat San Román with a good cross shot in the 67th minute. His celebration, however, did not please the Elche fans too much.

Two goals from Rayo in the last two minutes of extra time gave the Madrid team the pass against a Huesca that sold its elimination very dearly. Óscar Valentín, in the 118th minute, and Isi Palazón, in the 120th, scored the goals for Rayo, who is still alive in the Cup.

Alavés, with a goal from Benavídez in the 57th minute, gave the Basque team a fair classification against a Betis (1-0) that is going through a bad moment of play. Alavés put more intensity in a clash that they dominated at will from beginning to end. Not even Isco, very confused, could help his team, which in a short period of time has accumulated elimination from the Europa League and now from the Copa del Rey.

