MEMPHIS (Reuters) – Prosecutors in the U.S. city of Memphis may bring further criminal charges against police officers and others involved in the events leading up to and following the shooting and death of Tire Nichols, the county’s district attorney said in a statement on Twitter this Tuesday.

The tweet came in response to growing criticism over the way the Memphis Police Department and Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy’s office handled the case.

On Monday, the department revealed that a sixth officer, Preston Hemphill, was suspended from the force on Jan. 10, shortly after the death of Nichols, a 29-year-old black man who died in a hospital three days after being pulled over in a traffic stop and beaten. However, no charges were brought against Hemphill, a white police officer who was not present at the scene of the fatal beating.

Last week, five other police officers — all black — were charged with second-degree murder and dismissed from the police force.

After video of the incident with police was released on Friday, calls increased for local police and prosecutors to be more transparent about the circumstances of the case, as initial police reports do not match what was seen in the videos. .

The family’s lawyer, Ben Crump, said on Tuesday that police were not transparent with Nichols’s mother about the incident, which he called a “police lynching”.

“She thought it was a conspiracy to cover it up from the beginning,” Crump told CNN.

In the statement, Mulroy said other police, firefighters and others who prepared documentation of the incident could also face criminal charges as more information becomes available.

“We are reviewing all individuals involved in the events leading up to, during and after the Tire Nichols beating,” the office said, adding that the investigation was incomplete.

(Reporting by Brendan O’Brien in Chicago; Editing by Brendan O’Brien)