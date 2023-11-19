Sunday, November 19, 2023, 12:15



Memphis Police are searching for a suspect in a series of shootings that have left at least four people dead and a fifth injured in several locations in this city in the state of Tennessee. The crimes took place around 9:20 p.m.

The alarm went off when the body of a woman with an apparent gunshot wound was located on a street. Investigators later determined that the crime was related to two other recent shootings that “involved the same suspect,” according to the Police Department in a press release reported by CNN.

The fugitive, identified as Mavis Christian Jr., 52, is “armed and extremely dangerous,” police have warned, adding that “preliminary reports indicate that this was an incident of domestic violence, and that the suspect “He is a known relative who fled each scene in a white 2017 Chevrolet Malibu with license plate TN 390-BHTM in an unknown direction.”

Apparently, he began his criminal journey on Fieldlark Drive, where he left three women injured, two of whom have died and a third has been left in critical condition. The second shooting, almost twenty kilometers away, took place on Warrington Road, where he murdered another woman.